Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Launches Mini DirectVu Handheld Receiver

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, JUNE 15, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, launches its RF Central Mini DirectVu Handheld Video Assist COFDM Diversity Receiver (MDVU).

The Mini DirectVu is a COFDM (DVB-T compliant) dual-input maximal ratio combining diversity handheld receiver with an integrated five-inch high brightness touchscreen LCD display. It offers exceptional RF performance and durability, true ease of operation, and superior video quality delivered with MPEG-4 (H.264) and MPEG-2 high profile auto detect decoding.

“We based the new Mini DirectVu on our existing nine-inch DirectVu, which allows us to provide an unequaled value in a high-quality COFDM receiver/monitor for ENG, confidence monitoring, sporting events and video-assist applications,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “Today, with wireless video being used in more and more situations, including UAV applications, we’re offering a product that has a smaller form factor and a touchscreen LCD for creatives who want to make sure they get the shot with minimal set up and hassle.”

The Mini DirectVu is ideal for ensuring high quality and reliable wireless video links in both line-of-sight (LOS) and non-line-of-sight conditions, making it well-suited for use in fluid, high-mobility situations. It is a compact, lightweight, battery-powered unit that is ruggedized to provide maximum portability. While designed to be used as a handheld device, it features a kickstand for tabletop use.

The receiver can also be configured with additional features that take it far beyond standard COFDM handheld receivers. Optional add-ons include DVR record and playback functionality, using standard playback controls, and a built-in Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) server that enables video streaming over Ethernet for remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. Its scan function allows the Mini DirectVu to quickly find and lock automatically to the incoming transmission. An HDMI output enables the user to view the incoming video on a larger external monitor.

When paired with the RF Central microLite wireless camera transmitter, the Mini DirectVu offers a comprehensive, rapidly-deployable video and audio solution that enables advanced situational awareness. It can play an essential role in delivering real-time live video from both ground and airborne mobile platforms.

A 1/4-20 screw mount allows the receiver to be easily mounted onto tripods or clamped onto rigid structures. It uses an internal integrated battery that supplies two hours of runtime. Optional externally hot-swappable Sony battery packs extend operating time to four hours. The unit features an ergonomic rubber hand grip, making it extremely durable and easy to handle. All of these features combine to make the Mini DirectVu a high-quality COFDM receiver/monitor that delivers incomparable value.

