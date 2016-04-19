AJA Releases CION v1.3 Firmware with New Gamma Settings; Announces New Pak1000 Promo for CION Purchases

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Stand SL2505 (April 18, 2016)—AJA Video Systems today released new v1.3 firmware for the AJA CION, AJA’s 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD production camera that shoots edit-ready Apple ProRes files at up to 4K 60fps. CION v1.3 firmware, available today as a free software download, was created based on customer feedback, and adds features that improve the CION imagery pipeline. AJA has also announced that CION purchases made after April 18, 2016 will qualify for a complimentary Pak1000 drive (US MSRP $1,495.00) provided directly from AJA.

CION v1.3 Firmware New Features:

·Improved highlight handling and black detail in every gamma mode.

·New gamma naming conventions make the modes more closely aligned to industry standards.

New renamed gamma settings are now available in the CION menu and include new options for Standard, Expanded, Video and Cine modes.

“Our new firmware update and promo were created in direct response to community feedback. CION v1.3 offers a more gentle roll off of highlights, and a greater level of detail in the blacks, while the new promo makes the camera even more accessible to shooters looking to capture stunning footage,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We’ve seen great adoption of CION from the commercial and industrial production community and we look forward to getting this update into our customers’ hands.”

Pricing and Availability

CION v1.3 firmware is available today as a free download from https://www.aja.com/en/products/cion#support. CION is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $4995.00. To redeem a complimentary Pak1000 drive with a CION purchase made through an authorized AJA Reseller, submit a claim directly via: https://www.aja.com/cionpromo. For more information about CION, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/cion.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #