SDN Upgrades DTT Platform Based on Premium Compression Solution From Harmonic

ViBE EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder Delivers Increased MPEG-2 Bandwidth Capacity for U.K. Digital Terrestrial Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 18, 2016 -- Harmonic today announced that SDN, a U.K.-based digital terrestrial television (DTT) multiplex operator, has chosen the award-winning ViBE(R) EM4000 premium SD/HD encoder to drive an upgrade of its broadcast platform. SDN, which is licensed to broadcast channels over Multiplex A on the DTT platform, will be able to maximize its bandwidth capacity using the ViBE EM4000 encoder.

"Our partnership with Thomson Video Networks, now a part of Harmonic, has enabled us to increase channel capacity on our U.K. DTT multiplex while also maintaining picture quality," said John Nicholls, head of technology, SDN. "We chose the ViBE EM4000 for our upgrade because of its reputation for high video quality, which would help us meet our target of extra capacity."

"As one of our key customers, SDN operates in a very challenging U.K. terrestrial market. SDN's choice of the ViBE EM4000 highlights both our technology leadership and our ability to deliver world-class solutions within tight timeframes," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA, Harmonic. "Customers like SDN choose us not only for our technology, but also because we can provide the expertise and professional-level support necessary for the cost-effective and timely execution of highly complex projects."

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations for agile video delivery -- including the ViBE EM4000 premium SD/HD encoder -- at the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU1210. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's ViBE(R) encoder, and our professional-level support. Our expectations and beliefs regarding our product and support may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that our product and support do not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as the ability to increase channel capacity while still maintaining picture quality, the ability to deliver world class solutions within tight timeframes, and the enablement of cost-effective and timely execution of complex projects.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ViBE_EM4000Premium.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic ViBE(R) EM 4000 Premium SD/HD Encoder

Click here to view in browser:http://www.202comms.com/Harmonic/160418-2.html