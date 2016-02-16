Osprey Video Announces Hardware-Based Streaming Contribution Encoder

DALLAS -- Feb. 15, 2016 -- Osprey Video today announced the Osprey Talon G1 three-channel hardware-based streaming contribution encoder, the first in a lineup of hardware encoding solutions and other live-streaming workflow products Osprey has developed to complement its flagship capture cards. Designed for A/V and broadcast customers looking for end-to-end video-streaming tools, the Talon G1 ingests video from multiple formats, encodes it to H.264, and delivers it over IP.

"Online video has become a critical communication tool in just about every setting, from classrooms and houses of worship, to entertainment venues and medical theaters, to boardrooms and corporate events. Customers are demanding high-end streaming products that address the video workflow from start to finish, so we've built on our proven, advanced video-capture technology to offer new converting, switching, distribution, and encoding products such as the Talon G1," said Roger Bieri, general manager, Osprey Video

Capable of ingesting video via 3G HD/SDI, HDMI, or analog composite inputs, the Talon G1 can encode up to three streams simultaneously and also save to a .TS file, with frame alignment across all streams for multiple-bit-rate streaming. A simple, Web-based interface gives users quick access to encoding settings for easy configuration. Talon's small form factor (3.5 inches by 5.5 inches including connectors, and only 1 inch thick); low power consumption; and silent, fanless operation mean users can effectively set it and forget it.

Flexible inputs and the ability to ingest multiple inputs at once is a major benefit in the lecture-capture and online-learning spaces, which span industries including medical, higher education, enterprise, and government. In Lecture Capture mode, the Talon G1 can capture a camera feed and a second resource, such as an instructor's presentation, and deliver it over IP, enabling traditional classroom-style teaching live via the Web.

The Talon G1 has broad application in other areas as well. For example, for the enterprise market, the Talon G1 converts and delivers video over IP for in-house communication or Web-based training and events. In entertainment venues or anywhere else that uses digital signage, the Talon can distribute live video to multiple points of presence simultaneously by delivering via UDP. The Talon G1 can also encode live events for houses of worship or venues that broadcast video via the Web.

The Osprey Talon G1 encoder will be available March 1 for $1,890 and the company is accepting orders now. Osprey will demonstrate the new Talon G1 encoder at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU14207.

More information about Osprey Video is available at http://www.ospreyvideo.com.

# # #

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology drives mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, Internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. As video has evolved and live streaming has become the key to global reach, Osprey Video has evolved with it. The technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/OspreyVideo-Talon.jpg

Photo Caption: Osprey Talon G1 Hardware-Based Streaming Contribution Encoder

Visit Osprey Video at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU14207