Video Clarity at Content and Communications World (CCW) 2015

Nov. 11-12, New York City

Video Clarity Product Preview

Stand 952

New Products for CCW 2015:

RTM Scheduler

For the first time at CCW, Video Clarity will show RTM Scheduler, a new tool for customers who use the company's RTM real-time monitoring systems. RTM Scheduler allows operators to use a single RTM unit to monitor several programs or channels in a series based on a user-defined schedule.

Although RTM systems monitor a single channel at a time, RTM Scheduler makes it easy for users to program an RTM unit to perform multiple sequential tests, thereby making it possible for a single RTM unit to perform quality measurements and fault-monitoring sessions on several channels. This capability is especially useful when the RTM unit is monitoring an SDI source against an IP-processed source. As a source for the test reference, RTM can select from an IP stream or up to four SDI interfaces sequentially. The RTM unit can then select any processed IP stream (or series of streams) for quality measurement and monitoring.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity_RTM-Capture-for-RTM-Scheduler.PNG

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's RTM Scheduler

RTM 3G Portable

At CCW, Video Clarity will showcase a smaller, lighter, rack-mountable version of its RTM 3G real-time monitoring device. This new, portable 2-RU version incorporates SSD technology, which saves space and creates higher reliability. RTM 3G is used for short- or long-term quality monitoring of live and prerecorded 3 Gbps content to detect subtle or intermittent errors. With RTM 3G, users can test the quality of any delivered service they deploy -- either from broadcast interfaces or IP networks. In doing so, they will be able to understand service and product performance levels and perfect program delivery before or during content delivery.

RTM 3G features DMOS, a full-resolution, full-reference-quality human perceptual measurement performed in real time. DMOS allows users to view a channel's quality without the complexity of setting up one or more recordings first. When video or audio runs outside of preset quality measurement thresholds, RTM 3G will automatically record the unacceptable clips and log the quality scores. RTM 3G also enables multiple audio and video measurements in one system at the same time, and users get a high degree of accuracy because recordings are in the uncompressed domain.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-RTM3G.jpg

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's RTM 3G Portable

RTM Manager

CCW attendees will see Video Clarity's newly engineered RTM Manager, the central management appliance for the company's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solutions. Video Clarity has completely redesigned the RTM Manager interface, giving it a boost in speed and adding operational scheduling functions. The upgrades to RTM Manager make it even easier to control groups of RTM systems.

Most important among the unit's many improvements is the RTM Manager Server, a key new feature that replaces the FTP function and takes the load off of the network to make RTM Manager faster and more scalable. The server leaves an installation package in each RTM system so that the RTM unit will recognize and share information with an RTM Manager automatically. Also, the new version offers the option to "delete oldest" logs or to stop recording, as opposed to saving all logs from a previous session as the last version did.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-RTMManager.jpg

Photo Caption: Video Clarity's RTM Manager

Company Quote:

"CCW is a leading media, entertainment, and communications event focusing on management and delivery systems. It's the perfect venue for us to showcase the latest in our high-end quality measurement and monitoring products to the northeastern U.S. market."

--Adam Schadle, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Video Clarity

Company Overview

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.