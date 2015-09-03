Digiturk Deploys Barnfind Fiber Platform

Sandefjord, Norway - Mr. Ugur Tombul, Head of Sales at Broadcast Muhendislik Ltd., Barnfind’s primary partner in Turkey, noted that he is very pleased with Digiturk’s decision to select Barnfind. Tombul says: “This was an important opportunity for us to demonstrate Barnfind’s capabilities. We are very pleased with the relationship and we now will confidently develop many different market segments, from production to telecom applications.“

Several Barnfind BTF1-02 frames are in operation at Digiturk in their Headend system principally serving as ASI over Fiber transceivers. Digiturk is happy with the flexibility that Barnfind gives them on ASI routing and transmission, and Mr. Aykut IMEN at Digiturk says that: "Barnfind is a reliable, responsive partner and has proven their understanding and professionalism in this field."

Wiggo Evensen, CEO of Barfind states: “This is a very good win for us in Turkey and we are seeing many similar projects globally. Barnfind is being used more and more frequently by Telco operators for distribution applications, as well as by video production companies in both standard and remote camera position applications. We look forward to showing the industry our capabilities at the IBC show in Amsterdam from Friday 11th to 15th of September in live operation of world-class camera and ccu applications. It is worth a trip to booth B16 in Hall 3 to see us in action!”

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption signal transportation platform which supports numerous signals in one frame. Common video and telco formats including KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, ASI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI etc. are supported. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind has no-cost control software called BarnStudio which can be downloaded from the website. In addition to this there is also the possibility to use many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LSB/VSM, BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, Ross openGear/DashBoard, RASCULAR, BlackMagic etc.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide in addition to an office in the US and UK. For more information: http://www.barnfind.no or http://www.barnfindamericas.com

