MILLER FLUID HEADS (EUROPE) LTD.DEBUTS

CINELINE 2090 TRIPOD SYSTEM to the european market AT IBC 2015

New Tripod System Aims to Help Cinematographers Capture Creative Content

Amsterdam, August 31, 2015—Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be debuting its Cineline 2090 Tripod System to the European market at IBC 2015 (Stand 11.D30). The complete tripod system includes a new HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to complement the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This new system provides cinematographers with the stability, plus smooth and consistent pan and tilts that are a must, while offering additional portability all at an aggressive price point.

“Miller designed the Cineline 2090 Tripod System to specifically meet the unique needs and challenges cinematographers face on a daily basis,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager. “Along with giving users access to a variety of setups and payloads, one key feature exclusive to the 2090 system is the illuminated rear-mounted controls on the system’s Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This allows all the controls to be seen and easily adjusted on a shoot located in a dark location where the subjects are brightly lit.”

The high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty base with a built-in bubble level of the heavy duty HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod offer a fast and easy setup. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the 2090 tripod system has a capacity from 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) to 37.5 kilograms (82.5 pounds), providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Designed for rapid setup and pull-down, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.

Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and it also features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distributions. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

To further expand the options and capabilities of the Cineline 2090 Tripod System, Miller will showcase a number of Cineline accessories that may be added to customize the system for specific shooting conditions. All Miller products, including the Cineline 70 Tripod System, have the right feel for their users and come with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability and durability.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.