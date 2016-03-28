Drilling Down Into the Post-Auction Repack
Moderator: Deborach McAdams, Executive Editor, TV Technology
Moderator: John Eggerton, Washington Bureau Chief, Broadcasting & Cable
Panelist: Howard Symons, Vice Chair, FCC Incentive Auction Task Force
Panelist: Patrick McFadden, VP of Spectrum Policy, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, NAB
Panelist: Jay Adrick, Technology Advisor, GatesAir
Panelist: S. Merrill Weiss, Principal, S. Merrill Weiss Group, LLC.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox