Trending

Drilling Down Into the Post-Auction Repack

Moderator: Deborach McAdams, Executive Editor, TV Technology

Moderator: John Eggerton, Washington Bureau Chief, Broadcasting & Cable

Panelist: Howard Symons, Vice Chair, FCC Incentive Auction Task Force

Panelist: Patrick McFadden, VP of Spectrum Policy, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, NAB

Panelist: Jay Adrick, Technology Advisor, GatesAir

Panelist: S. Merrill Weiss, Principal, S. Merrill Weiss Group, LLC.