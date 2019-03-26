Paywizard to Debut AI Subscriber Analytics Platform at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Under the neon lights of Las Vegas, pay-TV subscription, billing and customer relationship management company Paywizard will debut its AI-driven subscriber analytics platform, Singula, to U.S. consumers at the 2019 NAB Show.

The Singula platform is built on Microsoft Azure and is designed to provide subscriber intelligence and next best actions to pay-TV and OTT providers to improve customer engagement. Using AI and machine learning, the system aims to build subscriber loyalty, grow average revenue per user and attract new customers to join TV services.

Singula is able to draw on customer data in real time, including billing, demographic and behavioral details. It creates a Single Customer View of each subscriber and utilizes predictive models to determine subsequent actions based on where a subscriber is on the customer journey. Singula then recommends the action and identifies the most appropriate channel to execute the action, i.e. in-app notification, social media, email, text, etc. The feedback is absorbed and with machine learning the analytics are updated for future use.

In addition to its product display, Paywizard is also scheduled to give a presentation during the NAB Show, “How to Use AI and Machine Learning for Precise Customer Engagement,” on April 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Paywizard will set up shop at booth SL6716 during the show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.