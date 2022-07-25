TV Tech's Guide to Cloud Solutions Now Available
By TVT Staff published
ebook explores best practices of cloud media production
Perhaps more than any other transition since the move to digital, the cloud has had the biggest impact on television production. Today, our industry is moving beyond the basic capabilities of using cloud for storage and processing to customizing its use based on customer requirements.
Throughout our new “Guide to Cloud Solutions,” we examine the latest developments in adopting cloud for media production and how the industry is developing best practices to enhance security and cost efficiencies.
