TV Technology 2018 Guide to Streaming eBook Now Available

The concept of streaming media over IP (also known as “over the top”) is more than two decades old, with the pace of adoption now steamrolling towards total dominance in the media transport sector—in short, the state of television distribution worldwide is now OTT.

Advances in streaming technologies and markets present a daily but vital challenge for today’s media professionals. In our latest guide to streaming, we provide a snapshot of where the industry stands and take a look at the influence of recent network neutrality decisions as well as growing markets.