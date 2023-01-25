TV Tech 2023 Guide to Audio Now Available
ebook explores impact of audio over IP
The transition to audio over IP over the past decade has revolutionized the broadcast industry, bringing added flexibility and improving quality and options for the viewer. That progress, however, has not come without its concerns as media companies try to keep up with consumers who are viewing content on myriad devices.
In our latest free TV Tech Guide to Audio, we hope to lessen that anxiety by taking a look at how audio professionals are tapping into that flexibility that AoIP brings to our industry and the approaches taken to maximize the consumer audio experience.
