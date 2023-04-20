Channel owners and their partners are the latest industry segment to grapple with digital transformation. Adding urgency to their transition is the loss of C-band spectrum. Our new whitepaper examines why now is the right time to rethink channel distribution and seriously consider the internet as an alternative. It looks at:

What losing C-band spectrum means to channel owners.

How the proliferation of 5G towers will increase interference for those who remain on C-band.

Why the internet today is a great alternative.

The pros and cons of DIY internet distribution.

The value of working with a trusted partner.

What Nextologies brings to the table to help channel owners.