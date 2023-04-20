Time To Rethink Channel Distribution
This new TV Tech whitepaper examines why you need to rethink channel distribution
Channel owners and their partners are the latest industry segment to grapple with digital transformation. Adding urgency to their transition is the loss of C-band spectrum. Our new whitepaper examines why now is the right time to rethink channel distribution and seriously consider the internet as an alternative. It looks at:
- What losing C-band spectrum means to channel owners.
- How the proliferation of 5G towers will increase interference for those who remain on C-band.
- Why the internet today is a great alternative.
- The pros and cons of DIY internet distribution.
- The value of working with a trusted partner.
- What Nextologies brings to the table to help channel owners.
Register here (opens in new tab) to download our whitepaper.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.