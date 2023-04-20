Time To Rethink Channel Distribution

By Phil Kurz
This new TV Tech whitepaper examines why you need to rethink channel distribution

Channel owners and their partners are the latest industry segment to grapple with digital transformation. Adding urgency to their transition is the loss of C-band spectrum. Our new whitepaper examines why now is the right time to rethink channel distribution and seriously consider the internet as an alternative. It looks at:

  • What losing C-band spectrum means to channel owners.
  • How the proliferation of 5G towers will increase interference for those who remain on C-band.
  • Why the internet today is a great alternative.
  • The pros and cons of DIY internet distribution.
  • The value of working with a trusted partner.
  • What Nextologies brings to the table to help channel owners.

Phil Kurz

Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.