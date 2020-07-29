(Image credit: avid)

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on once sacrosanct broadcast workflows. Nowhere is this more evident than in the newsroom.

Morning editorial meetings have become virtual. Reporters, MMJs and photographers are working nearly exclusively in the field, cutting back station visits to a minimum, and many anchors, meteorologists and others are presenting from ad hoc, at-home sets. Even when the pandemic finally passes, many of these workflow changes will remain.

TVTechnology magazine in partnership with Avid Technology has produced an informative new eBook, “The Newsroom of the Future: Leading TV News Voices Discuss What’s to Come for Local Broadcasters,” examining these and other changes. Written by TVTechnology contributing editor Phil Kurz, the eBook offers:

“Newsrooms Chart a Path to the Future,” an article looking at how and why local newsrooms are evolving as seen through the eyes of three leading industry news executives.

A Q&A with Sinclair SVP of News Scott Livingston on what the newsroom on the future will look like and how it’s taking shape today.

“The Incredible Shrinking Newsroom,” an article examining the evolving technology needs of TV news departments.

An interview with ITV’s David Woolston on the largest U.K. commercial broadcaster’s desire to be “cloud-first and cloud native.”

Click here to get your FREE copy of this highly informative eBook.