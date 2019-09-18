Rewriting the Broadcast Playbook Through Immersive experiences and IP

John Schur, President of the Telos Alliance’s TV Solutions Group, outlines the Next Gen products creating ‘buzz’ at IBC 2019. These products include the Telos Linear Acoustic LA-5291 Professional Audio Encoder. It enables the creation of immersive Dolby Atmos audio at live events for transmission to broadcasters. Also included is the Telos Infinity IP intercom system. It supports two-way intercom communications without the need for a matrix over public/private IP networks.