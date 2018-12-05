Webcast: How to Determine the Right Archiving Strategy for Your M&E Workflow

Media & Entertainment companies around the world face the same problem: how best to archive an ever-increasing number of video assets in a way that’s affordable, accessible and secure. This webinar examines the benefits and limitations of three popular archiving strategies and how they are being deployed to meet the archiving and disaster recovery needs of media companies. Discussion will cover:



Pros and cons of archiving media in a public cloud and on LTO tape

How hybrids may be the right strategy for some media enterprises

Critical factors of archiving options for M&E businesses

Real-world media archiving and disaster recovery projects

How station groups of all sizes can begin archiving local content affordably

Click Here to Register

Date: Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour