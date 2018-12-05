Webcast: How to Determine the Right Archiving Strategy for Your M&E Workflow
Media & Entertainment companies around the world face the same problem: how best to archive an ever-increasing number of video assets in a way that’s affordable, accessible and secure. This webinar examines the benefits and limitations of three popular archiving strategies and how they are being deployed to meet the archiving and disaster recovery needs of media companies. Discussion will cover:
- Pros and cons of archiving media in a public cloud and on LTO tape
- How hybrids may be the right strategy for some media enterprises
- Critical factors of archiving options for M&E businesses
- Real-world media archiving and disaster recovery projects
- How station groups of all sizes can begin archiving local content affordably
Date: Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Standard Time
Duration: 1 hour
