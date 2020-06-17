Pulse Check on AI Adoption

Television is changing. As technology advances, many TV organizations are looking to work smarter, set themselves apart and generate new revenue streams. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a way to do all three — but are organizations fully taking advantage of it?



Veritone partnered with Future Media & Entertainment Group to uncover television industry perceptions and experiences around AI. At a time when organizations are finding new ways to work and searching for efficiencies, we set out to gauge the role AI plays in this process. This report examines various aspects of the TV industry’s adoption of artificial intelligence, including:

How many organizations currently use AI

Factors promoting and hindering the growth of AI

Results of AI, including comparisons by company size

Implementation successes and challenges

