Inside TV Technology’s November 2020 Issue
By TVT Staff
Is the Scripps-Ion deal a harbinger? What COVID-19 production protocols will remain? Cloud storage or local SAN?
Following the merger E.W. Scripps and Ion Media, what does the TV merger market look like and how will it be impacted by the pandemic, ownership rulings and more?
Read more from TV Technology's November print issue online, or download the pdf to read offline.
Here's a quick glance at what else you will find in the issue:
COVID-19 Production Workflows: What Will Stay? What’s Next?
If and when our world returns to the way it was before, will our traditional workflows remain the same?
Cloud Storage or Local SAN?
Knowing the impacts of both cloud storage and local storage area networks is an important study in capabilities and cost management.
The entire issue is available here.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.