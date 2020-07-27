How Broadcasters can boost productivity, cybersecurity with at-home workers
Unfortunately, relying on the home-based access model opens broadcasters to:
- hostile players compromising broadcaster data centers and stealing their content
- system slowdowns due to excessive access demands by home users
- traffic jams due to shipping large data files over commercial IP networks
- significantly reduced productivity on an ongoing basis
Teradici’s PC-over-IP (PCoIP) protocol solves all of these problems and more. This is why PCoIP is being used by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the VFX house for the Star Wars movies.
Find out more through the free Teradici white paper, “How PCoIP Technology Can Save Broadcasters Time & Money While Boosting Cybersecurity.”
