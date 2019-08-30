‘Guide to Content Management’ eBook Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—TV Technology’s latest eBook, “Guide to Content Management,” is now available for digital download.

The eBook takes a look at how vendors are meeting the demands of content monetization with the need for integrated solutions that simplify production. As nearly 80% of all worldwide IP traffic is expected to be video by 2022, according to Cisco Visual Networking Index, knowing how to manage and find that content will continue to create unique challenges as well as opportunities in the years ahead.

To download the “Guide to Content Management” eBook, click here.