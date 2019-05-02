Cloud Storage Technologies Establish Their Place Among Alternatives for Media
The cloud has now transformed many of the laborious, time-consuming tasks that bogged down traditional media workflows. TV Technology, along with co-sponsor Backblaze, conducted a survey to examine the key drivers of the cloud for production storage, and how well cloud storage was working once it was deployed. Many insights were revealed, including:
- How cloud compared to traditional deployment strategies for media
- Which is the most exclusively used storage technology today
- The changing landscape between public cloud and private cloud storage
- What broadcasters identified as drivers of cloud service deployment at their organizations
- Top 3 importance criteria for choosing a cloud provider
