WRC-07 Spectrum Changes Have Little Impact on Broadcasters

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology issued a 130 page Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 12-140) proposing changes to its rules necessary to implement the final acts of the 2007 World Radio Communications Conference (WRC-07). None of the changes affect Part 73 broadcast operations, although some Part 74 operations in the bands above 13 GHz could be impacted.



Users of 18 GHz microwave frequencies would find new coordination areas added to protect critical federal government receiving earth stations located near San Miguel, Calif. and on Guam from harmful interference. Services affected include TV broadcast auxiliary service (BAS) and Cable television relay service (CARS). The NTIA coordination requirements for Denver, Colo. and Washington, DC remain.



Under the proposed rules, Amateur Radio operators would get a new allocation at 135.7-137.8 kHz and primary status in the 1900-2000 kHz portion of the 160 meter band. The Amateur Radio Service already has exclusive use of the 1800-1900 kHz band.



