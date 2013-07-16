WETA deploys Harmonic Electra encoders for OTA transmission

WETA Washington, D.C., the flagship public broadcasting station in the nation's capital, has deployed Harmonic's Electra 9200 universal multi-service encoder to support the broadcast delivery of four channels to the greater Washington region.

The Harmonic Electra encoders provide the station with a high-density solution capable of delivering multiple HD and SD services within the ATSC broadcast stream while maintaining superior HD video quality. WETA operates WETA Television, serving the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia with educational, cultural, news and public affairs programming broadcast 24/7 on four channels: WETA TV 26, WETA HD, WETA UK, and WETA Kids.

Harmonic's Electra 9200 supports SD, HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video compression, as well as DiviTrack integrated statistical multiplexing, broadcast-quality up/down conversion, dual power supplies and Jünger Audio Level Magic automatic audio leveling from a compact 1RU chassis.

Featuring up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis, the encoders optimize bandwidth efficiency and channel density for the station, ensuring superior video quality and maximum density for ATSC broadcast.