'Wavestack' UHF to Microwave Wideband Antenna System is CTIA Award Finalist

An antenna made by Temecula, Calif.-based Wideband Antennas has been named a finalist in the “Network Infrastructure – Green Telecom & Smart Energy Solutions” category of CTIA's annual Emerging Technology Awards competition. I was unable to find any technical information on Wideband Antennas' “Wavestack” antenna on the company's web site, nor any drawings of it but even with the limited description it looks interesting!



Wideband Antenna CEO Henry Cooper described the Wavestack. “At Wideband Antennas, we were able to develop a revolutionary solution we call Wavestack that allows one antenna to operate in all current cellular (GSM, LTE, 3G, 4G) and Wi-Fi radio bands. We achieved this breakthrough using a modular package that is a third of the size of competing solutions that can only support a subset of radio frequencies using a much larger enclosure. I welcome the opportunity that CTIA provides to work closely with manufacturers, OEMs, and VARs to craft targeted RF drop-in solutions that articulate their vision and success."