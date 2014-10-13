ViaSat Delivers 1 Mbps Throughput Next-gen L-band Terminals

The use of bonded cellular for ENG has grown as available bandwidth has increased and compression quality improved. ViaSat's next-generation L-band terminals could provide an alternative to terrestrial cellular networks for operations in areas where 4G cellular connections are overloaded or unavailable. ViaSat has demonstrated 1 Mbps throughput over the LightSquared SkyTerra-1 satellite to its 8” x 5” by 2” terminal in fixed configurations and in mobile applications at speeds up to 65 mph. ViaSat achieved the 1 Mbps rate by efficiently balancing power and bandwidth over the LightSquared satellite.



Phil Berry, VP MSS at ViaSat said, "Receiving 1 Mbps with a mobile terminal this small pushes the boundaries of performance per cubic inch and creates an opportunity to address unserved and underserved mobile market segments. We’re designing our network waveform to adapt to the variable link conditions each terminal experiences as it operates in a mobile environment, to maximize data reception. This development is a testament to our team’s capability for innovation.”



Earlier this year ViaSat announced it had received over 3,000 advance orders for its next-generation Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) terminals. No information was provided on the cost of the service or its availability.