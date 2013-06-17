Triveni Digital introduces StreamScope Portal

Triveni Digital has introduced its StreamScope Portal, a portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool. Users can leverage the unit's ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options to cost-effectively performan real-time, file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and remote monitoring of DTV transport streams on GigE networks and other key interfaces.

In addition to performing real-time or file-based analysis, StreamScope Portal also acts as a gateway into other Triveni Digital products, including GuideBuilder 5.0 and StreamScope analyzers and remote monitoring devices. Through an intuitive Web-based user interface, the tool maximizes operational efficiencies and cost savings for broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV operators. Optional dongles supporting other input interfaces, such as RF, will be available later this year.