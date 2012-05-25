Tokyo SkyTree Opens

The Tokyo SkyTree officially opened May 22. It has been certified as the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower and the second tallest building, just behind the Burj Kalifa in Dubai. The Tokyo SkyTree extends 634 meters (2,080 feet)above ground and provides support for Tokyo's digital TV transmitting antennas. Its height places the antennas above other skyscrapers in Tokyo, improving coverage in the city and beyond.

In addition to the transmission facilities, the structure has two observation decks--one at 350 meters (1,148 feet) and a second at 450 meters (1,476 feet). The SkyTree complex also includes a shopping area.

For photos and more information, see theTokyo SkyTree website.Yahoo.com has coverage of the opening day in the article Record-breaking SkyTree opens to visitors.