Telestream unveils new Wirecast capabilities

Telestream has released new capabilities for its Wirecast live video production and streaming software that will enable a greater number of partners to easily integrate Wirecast directly into their live streaming services.

The new offerings bring Wirecast's high-quality live video production capabilities to more users. With this release, Wirecast now offers three partnership levels: destination, co-branded and fully branded partnerships.

Destination partners can use the new SDK to make their site appear as a destination within Wirecast. Once implemented, users simply select the partner site from directly within Wirecast and log in to their accounts.

The co-branded partnership offers a custom-branded version of Wirecast, with new product and pricing levels, that streams solely to the partner site.

Fully branded partners work with Telestream's development team to create a completely customized version of Wirecast, tailor-made for their users.