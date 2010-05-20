Tektronix buys Mixed Signals

Tektronix announced May 17 that it has acquired Los Angeles-based Mixed Signals, a provider of digital content monitoring including digital services, transport streams, ad insertion, switched digital video and interactive content. Details of the transition were not disclosed.

Mixed Signals' products provide visibility into video streams and digital services delivery in real time.

“We view the acquisition as being very complementary to Tektronix solutions and products,” said Eben Jenkins, general manager of the Tektronix Video Business. Mixed Signals’ technology, which facilitates monitoring in the compressed domain aspects of a signal typically only done in baseband, will advance the efforts of Tektronix to provide technology to assist broadcasters, cable operators, satellite providers and IPTV service providers in quickly indentifying and correcting problems that interfere with viewer quality of experience, he said.