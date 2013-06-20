Sound Devices recorders help capture 2013 NBA Finals

During the 2013 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, Sound Devices was well represented as its PIX 240i and PIX 260i production video recorders were used to help capture the sounds in and around the Heat's championship run.

The PIX 240 recorder, run by camera operators outfitted with waist mounts, gives producers immediate access to footage tagged with video and time code. After each quarter of NBA games that use this technology, highlight reels are created using the time code generated by the PIX 240. Prior to making the shift to this digital technology, NBA producers used a tape-based system.

The NBA has been using the PIX 260 audio/video recorder since the 2012 Finals. The PIX 260 records and plays files up to 220Mb/s in 10-bit 4:2:2 video, and can record up to 32 tracks of 48kHz audio. Files from both units can be imported directly into the Avid and Final Cut editing platforms.

