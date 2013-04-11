Sonnox releases AAX version of the Oxford Dynamics plug-in

If you gripe about the problems associated with upgrading your Pro Tools rig, well, get in line! PT 10 has been widely praised, but the new AAX format requires users to upgrade many of their favorite plug-ins. Sonnox recently announced the release of the AAX version of the Oxford Dynamics plug-in.

Sonnox Sales & Marketing Manager, Nathan Eames comments, “We’ve had a great number of requests for the Dynamics plug to be next in our AAX development cycle. Post customers have been particularly anxious for this version, as many use it with Avid consoles hand in hand with the Oxford EQ. This new release completes their main ‘go-to’ plug-in toolset of EQ and Dynamics for Avid’s AAX format.”