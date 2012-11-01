Sencore unveils DTU-236A RF analyzer

Sencore recently unveiled its DTU-236A RF analyzer at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2012. The analyzer, accompanied with RFXpert software, provides a comprehensive system for real-time analysis and monitoring of RF signals — including QAM A/B/C, 8-VSB, and NTSC RF channels up to 1Ghz. The fully USB-powered device also features a small, lightweight, and rugged design.

The RFXpert software can be loaded by the user on a PC or laptop to work in conjunction with the analyzer. RFXpert provides complete RF analysis and logging including level, MER, BER, constellation and spectrum, with real-time analysis, recording and decoding of MPEG-2/H.264 transport streams. It includes easy-to-read spectral displays, both constellation and eye-diagram displays, and the ability to disable 8-VSB tap equalization to view the uncorrected signal characteristics.