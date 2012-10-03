Sencore to feature DTU-236A 1 GHz RF Probe at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Sencore will feature the DTU-236A 1 GHz RF Probe for QAM/8-VSB/ASI at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2012, Oct. 17-19 in Orlando

The DTU-236A RF Probe and RFXpert software provide a comprehensive solution for real-time analysis and monitoring of RF signals, including QAM A/B/C, 8-VSB and NTSC RF channels up to 1GHz — with a small, lightweight, and rugged design that is fully USB-powered.

The RFXpert software can be loaded by the end user on a PC or laptop to work in conjunction with the DTU-236A RF Probe.

RFXpert provides complete RF analysis and logging, including level, MER, BER, constellation, and spectrum, with real-time analysis, recording and decoding of MPEG-2/H.264 transport streams. The software includes easy-to-read spectral displays, both constellation and eye diagram displays and the ability to disable 8-VSB tap equalization to view the uncorrected signal characteristics.