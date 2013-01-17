Screenworks-NEP relies on MultiDyne DVI-6000 for fiber transport

Screenworks-NEP selected MultiDyne's DVI-6000 for video transmission for use during the 2012 worldwide Madonna MDNA concert tour.

MultiDyne's DVI-6000 fiber-optic transport solution extends transmission distances up to 25mi over just a single fiber.

Screenworks-NEP operated six DVI-6000 single-link transport platforms — three main and three backup units — for guaranteed redundancy of video transmission. After accepting DVI-D signals from media servers located up to 1000ft away, the DVI-6000s fed video content to corresponding LED video walls. MultiDyne's DVI-6000 is capable of transferring high-resolution images, including DVI-I, RBG-HV and DVI-D via one fiber.