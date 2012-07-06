Schneider Optics ships 2X Tele lens for iPro lens system

Schneider Optics has begun delivery of its iPro 2X Tele lens for the iPro Lens System, a family of superior-quality lenses for the iPhone 4/4S.

The new 2X Tele is equivalent to a 60mm lens on a 35mm SLR (84mm in video mode). The new lens allows users to get closer to the action with its 31-degree field of view for still photos and 23 degrees in the video mode.

The iPro 2X Tele lens joins two other lenses in the iPro family: the iPro Wide Angle, which increases the iPhone's field-of-view by 35 percent; and the Fisheye, which provides a 165-degree field of view.

Schneider Optics' iPro Lens System is purpose built for the iPhone 4 and 4S. It features a rugged black iPhone case with a bayonet mount.