Satellite Update - May 4, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00862, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch accepted an application from Hughes Network Systems LLC for construction, launch and operating authority for EchoStar XVII at 107.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space) and 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth). Use of the 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) was requested on a non-interference basis. Hughes had been granted market access to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) to the United States from this location using EchoStar XVII, previously called Spaceway 4.
- • Intelsat Licensee LLC filed an application to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 21 at 58.0 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies plus Ku-band frequencies 11.45-12.20 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry tracking and telecommand (TT&C) was requested on specified Ku-band frequencies.
From FCC Report SAT-00863, Actions Taken:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from Intelsat License LLC for special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees east longitude and to provide FSS using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
