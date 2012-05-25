Satellite Update – May 25, 2012

From FCCReport SAT-00869, Actions Taken:

The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority for 30 days to operate telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift Intelsat 709 from 72.1 degrees east longitude to 47.5degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.

In other satellite news, Space Systems/Loral delivered SES-5 to the Baikonur SpaceCenter in Kazakhstan, where it will be launched aboard a Proton Breeze M vehicle provided by International Launch Services.

SES-5 is a multi-mission satellite that includes an L-band payload for the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service, as well as 36 active Ku-band transponders and two Ku-band beams--one for customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries, and the other serving Sub-Saharan Africa. It has two C-band beams, one with global coverage and another with hemispheric coverage. For increases flexibility, the satellite has Ka-band uplink capability. It will be positioned at 5 degrees East Longitude.