Satellite Update – May 25, 2012
From FCCReport SAT-00869, Actions Taken:
The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority for 30 days to operate telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift Intelsat 709 from 72.1 degrees east longitude to 47.5degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.
In other satellite news, Space Systems/Loral delivered SES-5 to the Baikonur SpaceCenter in Kazakhstan, where it will be launched aboard a Proton Breeze M vehicle provided by International Launch Services.
SES-5 is a multi-mission satellite that includes an L-band payload for the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service, as well as 36 active Ku-band transponders and two Ku-band beams--one for customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries, and the other serving Sub-Saharan Africa. It has two C-band beams, one with global coverage and another with hemispheric coverage. For increases flexibility, the satellite has Ka-band uplink capability. It will be positioned at 5 degrees East Longitude.
Eutelsat is now offering its IPEasy service across sub-Saharan Africa.The service uses the recently launchedEutelsat 16A at 16 degrees east longitude and Newtec's Sat3Play technology. The coverage area extends from the Gulf of Guinea to Madagascar and is served from a hub at Eutelsat's teleport in Sardinia, Italy. IP Easy provides high-speed Internet access to residential and home office users, as well as to small and medium-sized enterprises.
