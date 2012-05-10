Satellite Update – May 10, 2012



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division accepted an application from DIRECTV Enterprises LLC seeking authority to launch and operate DIRECTV KU-79W at 79.8 degrees west longitude (WL) and provide direct-to-home service and fixed-satellite service (FSS) in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands. Telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) operations will use 11704 MHz and 11705 MHz.

Intelsat License LLC requested authority to launch and operate Intelsat 21 at 58.0 degrees WL and provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.45-12.20 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). The frequencies 11451.25/11453.25 MHz or 11451.75/11453.75 MHz, 13750.5 MHz and 13994.5 MHz are requested for TT&C.



