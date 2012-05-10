Trending

Satellite Update – May 10, 2012


The following is from FCC Report SAT-00864, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing.

  • •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division accepted an application from DIRECTV Enterprises LLC seeking authority to launch and operate DIRECTV KU-79W at 79.8 degrees west longitude (WL) and provide direct-to-home service and fixed-satellite service (FSS) in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands. Telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) operations will use 11704 MHz and 11705 MHz.
  • •Intelsat License LLC requested authority to launch and operate Intelsat 21 at 58.0 degrees WL and provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.45-12.20 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). The frequencies 11451.25/11453.25 MHz or 11451.75/11453.75 MHz, 13750.5 MHz and 13994.5 MHz are requested for TT&C.


The following is from FCC Report SAT-00865, Actions Taken.

  • •The Satellite Division granted EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation special temporary authority (STA) to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift EchoStar 3 from 61.45 degrees WL to 61.8 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location. TT&C is authorized on frequencies centered on 12201 MHz, 12203 MHz, and 12699 MHz (space-to-Earth) and on 17301.5 MHz (Earth-to-space).
  • •When Intelsat Licensee LLC replaced Intelsat 1R with Intelsat 14 at 45 degrees WL, it did not request and was not authorized to use the 10.95-11.2 GHz and 13.75-14.0 GHz frequency bands previously authorized for Intelsat 1R. As a result the FCC announced that these frequencies at 45 degrees WL are available for reassignment on a first-come, first-served basis effective 2 PM EDT on Tuesday, May 8, 2012. The FCC Report says, "At that time, applicants may file applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations, or amendments to pending applications taking this announcement into account."