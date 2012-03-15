Satellite Update – March 22, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00852, Actions Taken.
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from Intelsat License LLC for authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 22 and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from 72.10 degrees east longitude (EL). Authorized frequency bands are 3625-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat 22 includes a UHF payload capable of operating in the 292.835-317.33 MHz and 243.52-268.16 MHz bands. The grant indicates the FCC's consent to Australia acting as the ITU Notifying and Licensing Administration for the UHF payload on Intelsat 22.
- • New Skies SES-4 at 22 degrees west longitude (WL) was added to the FCC's Permitted Space Station List. SES-4 is licensed by the Netherlands. U.S. market access is authorized using 3625-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-5925 MHz, 5925-6425 MHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on 14.496 GHz, 14.499 GHz, 11.451 GHz and 11.454 GHz. The FCC also allowed New Skies to provide direct-to-home services to the U.S. market in these conventional and extended frequency bands.
- • SES Americom received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to perform TT&C operations necessary to maintain AMC-3 at 67 degrees WL using specified C- and Ku-band frequencies. The STA allows SES Americom to provide FSS and direct-to-home service using AMC-3 in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
