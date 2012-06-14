Satellite Update - June 14, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00872, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:

• The FCC International Bureau accepted a New Skies Satellites B.V. application requesting modification of the technical parameters provided for SES-4 at 22 degrees west longitude (WL) in connection with the grant of U.S. market access for the satellite. New Skies asked to change the operating modes of its Ku-band telemetry and tracking beacons operating at center frequencies of 11451.0 MHz, 11454.0 MHz, 12500.5 MHz, and 12502.0 MHz (space-to-Earth) to reflect a nominal on-station mode with an EIRP of 16 dBW and an emergency mode with a maximum EIRP of 21 dBW. News Skies requested modification of the C-band tracking beacon operating at 4199.75 MHz (space-to-Earth) to reflect a maximum EIRP of 19.2 dBW. New Skies did not propose to use 12500.5 MHz and 12502.0 MHz center frequencies for normal, on station telemetry in the United States.

• GeoEye License Corp. requested modification of its non-geostationary-orbit Earth Exploration Satellite Service license to add GeoEye-2 transmitting in the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band (space-to-Earth) and to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations using center frequencies of 8389 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 2052 MHz (Earth-to-space). GeoEye requested waivers of FCC Rules Sections 25.156, 25.157, and 25.217(b), to the extent necessary.

From FCC Report SAT-00873. Actions Taken:

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted a request from Intelsat License, LLC for special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate Galaxy 12 at 129.0 degrees WL and to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) on a temporary basis using conventional C-band frequencies and to continue TT&C operations on specific C-band frequencies. The STA was granted on June 6, 2012, for a period of 60 days.

• Intelsat License LLC also received STA, for 30 days, to continue to operate Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees east longitude and to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.85-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5025-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C operations are authorized under the STA on specified C-band frequencies.

SatNews.com provided an update Monday on investigation into the solar array deployment failure on Intelsat 19 in the article Sea Launch... Intelsat-19 Investigations continue. In the article, Energia Logistics Ltd COO Kirk Pysher noted that everything seemed to have gone okay during the initial phase of placing the satellite into orbit.

“The preliminary data review indicates that all systems performed nominally throughout the launch profile including fairing and spacecraft separation,” said Pysher. “The data indicates no exceedance of the environmental requirements defined in the Spacecraft Interface Control Document and the Sea Launch User's Guide, and there is no indication of any re-contact during fairing or spacecraft separation events.”

He added that engineers at Boeing did record “an unexpected, isolated event around 72 seconds after launch, which registered on microphones and pressure sensors.”

“We have only seen this one other time out of the 31 flights and while it is premature to speculate on its origin until further analysis is complete, it bears a striking resemblance to a prior Space Systems/Loral mission," said Pysher.