Satellite Update for Sept. 20, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-0897:

• The FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch accepted an application from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requesting special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to provide DBS service from EchoStar 15 using DBS Channels 23 and 24 at 61.65 degrees west longitude.

From FCC Report SAT-00898, “Actions Taken”:

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Iridium Constellation LLC STA for 60 days to co-locate one of its spare in-orbit satellites with another satellite in its orbital constellation.