Satellite Update for Nov. 24, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01053, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”

O3b requests modification of prior grants for access to the U.S. market to add four new non-geosynchronous medium earth orbit satellites, resulting in a total of 12 satellites in an equatorial orbit operating under the authority of the United Kingdom. Frequency bands used remain the same: 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis, and 28.35-28.4 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a secondary basis. O3b seeks continuation of a waiver of the U.S. Table of Frequency Allocations and of the Commission's Ka-band Plan to operate in the 17.8.18.3 GHz and 18.3-18.6 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 27.6-28.35 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band on a non-conforming basis. Previous O3b grants cover two fixed gateway earth stations (in Hawaii and Texas) and one blanket license for maritime operations in limited frequencies.

Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to operate Intelsat 7 at 18.2 degrees WL and to provide fixed satellite service in the 3400-3625 MHz band (space-to-Earth) and in the 6425-6650 MHz and 13.75-14.0 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). Intelsat also requests authority to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations with Intelsat 7 using specified Ku-band frequencies.