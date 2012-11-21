Satellite Update for Nov. 21, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00911, “Actions Taken”:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Iridium Constellation LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to modify the operations of its “Big LEO” band non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation to operate satellite SV023 as a non-transmitting spare approximately 300 km behind satellite SV094 at an altitude of approximately 778 km.



• The International Bureau said there was a typographical error in the public notice and authorization text for the grant of GeoEye License Corp. application. The correct telemetry center frequency requested and authorized should have been 8036 MHz, rather than 8039 MHz.