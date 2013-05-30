Satellite Update for May 30, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00950M: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain DBS satellite EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit spare at 61.8 degrees west longitude (WL) using 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00951: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, the request from SES Americom to modify the authorization for AMC-2 to specify operations at 80.85 degrees WL instead of the previously authorized 19.2 degrees east longitude (EL) orbital location and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS), including direct-to-home services, from that location to South America using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). SES Americom was also granted authority to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift AMC-2 from 19.2 degrees EL to 80.85 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location using specified C-band frequencies. (Note: This is an FCC correction to the AMC-2 entry in Report SAT-00948.)



