Satellite Update for May 20, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00948: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted SES Americom's application requesting modification of its authorization for AMC-2 to specify operations at 80.85 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of its previously authorized location at 19.2 degrees east longitude (EL). SES Americom is authorized to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), including direct-to-home services, from the new location using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space), as well conducting telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations using specified C-band frequencies necessary to maintain AMC-2 at 80.85 degrees WL with a station-keeping tolerance of ±0.15 degrees.



• The Satellite Division granted EchoStar special temporary authority (STA) to conduct TT&C necessary to drift EchoStar 15 from its currently authorized location at 61.5 degrees WL to 45.1 degrees WL, and to maintain it 45.1 degrees WL using center frequencies: 17.7915 GHz and 17.7935 GHz (Earth-to-space); and 12.6920 GHz, 12.6930 GHz, 12.6945 GHz, and 12.6985 GHz (space-to-Earth). Once the spacecraft is at 45.1 degrees, the STA allows operation in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).



