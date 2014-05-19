Satellite Update for May 19, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01014, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for filing:"



• DirecTV Enterprises LLC filed an amendment to its pending application for authority to construct, launch and operate DirecTV KU-45W at 45.2 degrees west longitude (WL). The pending application proposed direct-to-home Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) to Brazil using frequency bands 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.95-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). In the amendment, DirecTV proposes to add the 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band; add a second Brazilian national downlink beam; and use a single national uplink beam instead of two spot beams; use combination of 110 Watt and 150 Watt TWTAs for the national downlink beams; revise the link performance and budget analysis; revise the interference analysis; and delete Appendix D.

• Inmarsat Hawaii has requested access to the U.S. market via a Ka-band geostationary (Inmarsat-KA 63W) at 62.85 degrees WL using 18.3-19.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.1-29.1 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Inmarsat requested use of the 18.8-19.3 GHz frequency band for gateway downlink operations on a non-conforming, non-interference basis and the 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz frequency bands for gateway uplink operations on a secondary basis. Inmarsat also seeks a waiver of Section 2.106, Footnote NG165 of the FCC rules to allow GSO FSS operations in the 18.8-19.3 GHz frequency bands on a non-interfering basis.