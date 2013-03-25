Satellite Update for March 25, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00937, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC filed an application to extend the license term of Intelsat 5 through Dec. 31, 2020. The company said it intends to operate Intelsat 5 at 65.45 degrees east longitude (EL) in inclined orbit. Intelsat 5 is currently authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.75-13.25 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) from 169 degrees EL. In another application, Intelsat requested modification of its current authorization to specify operations at 65.45 degrees EL instead of 169.0 degrees EL and to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations at that location using specified Ku-band frequencies.



• Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. filed a petition to add Satmex 5 at 114.9 degrees west longitude (WL) to the FCC's Permitted Space Station list. Satmex 5 was previously added to the Permitted Space Station List at 116.8 degrees WL. Satmex 5 is licensed by Mexico. Satélites Mexicanos proposes to provide FSS, including direct-to-home service, via Satmex 5 at 114.9 degrees using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00936, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted a petition from Hispamar Satellites S.A. to add Amazonas-3 at 61 degrees WL to the Commission’s Permitted Space Station List. Hispamar Satellite is authorized to provide FSS, including direct-to-home service, from Amazonas-3 using the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. These operations of Amzonas-3 are licensed by the Administration of Brazil.



• XM Radio LLC's authorization for Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL, which currently allows use for service restoration only, was modified to add authority for activating the XM-5 communications payloads in the 2320-2345 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 7025-7075 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands for periodic testing.



• The Satellite Division is now accepting applications for new satellite space stations, modifications to existing licenses, amendments to pending applications, and requests for market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations at 74.05 degrees WL using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). The filing period opened Tuesday, March 19, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Applications will be handled on a first come, first served basis. These frequencies at this location became available after Intelsat moved Horizons 2 from 74.05 degrees to 84.85 degrees EL and did not indicate any intent to operate another space station at 74.05 degrees WL.



• The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) notified the FCC that it no longer intends to use 17.8-20.2 GHz frequencies at 60 degrees WL and 69 degrees WL. As a result, these locations, as well as orbital locations less than two degrees from these locations, are now available for licensing on a first come, first served basis, effective 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2013. Applications are now being accepted for new satellite space stations, modifications to existing licenses, amendments to pending applications, and requests for market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations.



• The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) notified the FCC that the 17.8-20.2 GHz band at 100 degrees EL and 170 degrees EL is now reserved for federal government use. This frequency band at these locations, and orbital locations less than 2 degrees from these locations, are no longer available for commercial U.S. operations.