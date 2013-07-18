Satellite Update for July 19, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00959: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to provide DBS service from EchoStar 16 at 61.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using DBS Channels 1 and 2. EchoStar said it would continue to comply with the conditions set forth in the FCC June 2012 Order and Authorization EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. Applications for Special Temporary Authority to Operate Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Space Stations EchoStar 3, EchoStar 12, EchoStar 15, and EchoStar 16 on Channels 1 and 2 at the 61.5 degree W.L. Orbital Location.



• The EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. also requested STA similar to the EchoStar 16 request described above to continue to operate EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL and EchoStar 3 at 61.8 degrees WL on DBS Channels 1 and 2 under the same conditions.



From FCC Report SAT-00960: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 60 days to continue to operate Intelsat 8 at 169.0 degrees east longitude to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using 3700-4200 MHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized using center frequencies 12.747 GHz and 12.748 GHz (space- to-Earth) and 13.998 GHz (Earth-to-space).



