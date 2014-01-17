Satellite Update for Jan. 17, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00990, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from and continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) with Intelsat 9 at 43.10 degrees west longitude (WL). Frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C uses specified Ku-band frequencies.



• LightSquared Subsidiary LLC seeks modification of its authorization for MSAT-2 at 103.3 degrees WL to extend the license term by one year, to Dec. 31, 2014, to continue service to its customers not transitioning to its second-generation SkyTerra-1 and to provide a backup for that satellite. MSAT-2 operates service links to customers in the following frequency bands: 1530-1544 MHz (space-to-Earth), 1545-1559 MHz (space-to-Earth), 1631.5-1645.5 MHz (Earth-to-space), and 1646.5-1660.5 MHz (Earth-to-space). Feeder links for MSAT-2 are in the 13.0-13.15 GHz and 13.20-13.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Telemetry, tracking, and command operations use the following center frequencies: 11.7005 GHz and 11.701 GHz (space-to-Earth); 14.0005 GHz and 14.4995 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00991, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, STA to Intelsat License LLC for 60 days to continue to operate Intelsat 9 at 43.1 degrees west longitude and to provide FSS from that location. (See the application listed earlier for authorized frequency bands.)



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to provide FSS from Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit mode at 32.9 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.