Satellite Update for Feb. 10, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00993, "Actions Taken:"



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit mode at 32.9 degrees east longitude (EL). Authorized frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space), Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 60 days to provide FSS using Intelsat 701 in inclined orbit at 29.5 degrees west longitude (WL). Authorized frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space), Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



• ViaSat, Inc. declined its market access grant to provide service in the United States using its proposed ViaSat-3 satellite at 79.3 degrees WL under authority of the United Kingdom on Jan. 10, 2014. As a result, the following frequency bands are now available for reassignment on a primary basis: 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 28.35-28.6 MHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). The frequency bands 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) are available for reassignment on a secondary basis and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a non-conforming basis.



• On Jan. 15, 2014, Intelsat License LLC declined its Dec. 16, 2013 authorization to construct, launch, and operate Galaxy KA at 89.1 degrees WL. Applicants may now file applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations, or amendments to pending applications in the 18.3-18.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.25-29.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands at 89.1 degrees WL. Applications will be processed pursuant to the FCC's first-come, first served licensing process.



• The FCC granted two applications from Iridium Constellation LLC to modify its authorization for its Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) satellite constellation. Specifically, the Satellite Division permitted Iridium to periodically operate additional satellites in tandem with existing satellites that become partially impaired and permitting a spare satellite to be positioned in a parking orbit at the mission altitude of 778 kilometers, approximately 30 kilometers behind one of the operational satellites in the Iridium constellation rather than in the currently authorized parking orbit at 645 kilometers. The frequency bands used are 1617.775-1626.5 MHz (service link), 19.4-19.6 GHz (feeder downlink and TT&C) and 29.1-29.3 GHz (feeder uplink and TT&C. (Also see the article "Iridium hotspot provides email anywhere" in this week's RF Report.)